Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.20 per share, indicating an increase of 25.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $6.11 billion, representing an increase of 8.5% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Jones Lang LaSalle metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Total Investment Management' will likely reach $104.80 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Leasing Advisory / Markets Advisory' of $667.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -38.2%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Capital Markets' to reach $498.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Capital Markets- Loan Servicing' at $43.59 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Capital Markets- Value and Risk Advisory' reaching $95.85 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Capital Markets- Investment Sales, Debt/Equity Advisory and Other' stands at $359.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +12.3% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Leasing Advisory / Markets Advisory- Advisory, Consulting and Other' should come in at $22.45 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Software & Technology Solutions' will reach $58.02 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Leasing Advisory / Markets Advisory - Leasing' to come in at $644.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Real Estate Management Services- Workplace Management' will reach $242.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -92%.

Analysts predict that the 'Real Estate Management Services- Portfolio Services and Other' will reach $62.90 million. The estimate points to a change of -49.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Real Estate Management Services- Project Management' should arrive at $249.44 million. The estimate points to a change of -68.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Jones Lang LaSalle have returned +4.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Currently, JLL carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)

