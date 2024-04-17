Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) Price Target Increased by 8.64% to 225.83

The average one-year price target for Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) has been revised to 225.83 / share. This is an increase of 8.64% from the prior estimate of 207.88 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 191.90 to a high of 258.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.70% from the latest reported closing price of 174.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 875 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jones Lang LaSalle. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JLL is 0.28%, an increase of 9.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.53% to 54,112K shares. The put/call ratio of JLL is 0.55, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4,205K shares representing 8.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,283K shares, representing a decrease of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 13.14% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,926K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969K shares, representing a decrease of 2.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 18.57% over the last quarter.

EdgePoint Investment Group holds 1,628K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999K shares, representing an increase of 38.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 97.73% over the last quarter.

Ariel Investments holds 1,576K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,574K shares, representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 26.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,500K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,487K shares, representing an increase of 0.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 20.60% over the last quarter.

Jones Lang Lasalle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is a global commercial real estate services company, founded in the United Kingdom with offices in 80 countries.

