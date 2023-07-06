Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Price Target Increased by 5.88% to 188.09

The average one-year price target for Jones Lang Lasalle (NYSE:JLL) has been revised to 188.09 / share. This is an increase of 5.88% from the prior estimate of 177.65 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 146.45 to a high of 250.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.45% from the latest reported closing price of 156.15 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 864 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jones Lang Lasalle. This is a decrease of 26 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JLL is 0.25%, a decrease of 5.19%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.93% to 53,176K shares. The put/call ratio of JLL is 0.95, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 4,382K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,470K shares, representing a decrease of 2.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 17.45% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers holds 3,057K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,128K shares, representing a decrease of 2.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 12.71% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,086K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,137K shares, representing a decrease of 2.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 18.66% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,476K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 13.90% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,464K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,466K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JLL by 12.71% over the last quarter.

Jones Lang Lasalle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated is a global commercial real estate services company, founded in the United Kingdom with offices in 80 countries.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.