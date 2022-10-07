Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated's (NYSE:JLL) Stock Is Going Strong: Is the Market Following Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Jones Lang LaSalle's (NYSE:JLL) stock increased significantly by 10% over the past week. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Specifically, we decided to study Jones Lang LaSalle's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Jones Lang LaSalle is:

18% = US$1.1b ÷ US$6.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.18 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Jones Lang LaSalle's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, Jones Lang LaSalle's ROE looks acceptable. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 15% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. Probably as a result of this, Jones Lang LaSalle was able to see an impressive net income growth of 23% over the last five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

We then performed a comparison between Jones Lang LaSalle's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 21% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Jones Lang LaSalle's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Jones Lang LaSalle Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Jones Lang LaSalle's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

