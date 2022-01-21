Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated's (NYSE:JLL) stock dropped 6.3% this week, offering solace to those who sold earlier in the year

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated's (NYSE:JLL) value has fallen 6.3% in the last week, but insiders who sold US$1.9m worth of stock over the last year have had less success. Insiders might have been better off holding onto their shares, given that the average selling price of US$167 is still below the current share price.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Jones Lang LaSalle

The insider, Jeff Jacobson, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$157 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$245, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 13% of Jeff Jacobson's stake.

In the last year Jones Lang LaSalle insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:JLL Insider Trading Volume January 21st 2022

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Jones Lang LaSalle Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Jones Lang LaSalle insiders own about US$96m worth of shares. That equates to 0.8% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Jones Lang LaSalle Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Jones Lang LaSalle insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Jones Lang LaSalle insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Jones Lang LaSalle.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.