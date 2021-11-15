Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated's (NYSE:JLL) Recent Stock Performance Looks Decent- Can Strong Fundamentals Be the Reason?

Most readers would already know that Jones Lang LaSalle's (NYSE:JLL) stock increased by 8.1% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. Specifically, we decided to study Jones Lang LaSalle's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Jones Lang LaSalle is:

13% = US$795m ÷ US$6.0b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2021).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.13 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Jones Lang LaSalle's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

To begin with, Jones Lang LaSalle seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 9.6% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Probably as a result of this, Jones Lang LaSalle was able to see a decent growth of 15% over the last five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Jones Lang LaSalle's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 13% in the same period, which is great to see.

Is Jones Lang LaSalle Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. We infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Jones Lang LaSalle's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

