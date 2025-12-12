Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $338.89 in the previous session. Jones Lang LaSalle has gained 33.4% since the start of the year compared to the 17.2% move for the Zacks Finance sector and the 18% return for the Zacks Real Estate - Operations industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on November 5, 2025, Jones Lang LaSalle reported EPS of $4.5 versus consensus estimate of $4.24.

For the current fiscal year, Jones Lang LaSalle is expected to post earnings of $17.33 per share on $25.84 in revenues. This represents a 23.77% change in EPS on a 10.29% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $20.28 per share on $27.47 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 17% and 6.3%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Though Jones Lang LaSalle has recently hit a 52-week high, what is next for Jones Lang LaSalle? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). The individual style scores for Value, Growth, Momentum and the combined VGM Score run from A through F. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Jones Lang LaSalle has a Value Score of B. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 19.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 15.1X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 15.5X versus its peer group's average of 12.7X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this is even more important than the company's VGM Score. Fortunately, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to a solid earnings estimate revision trend.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Jones Lang LaSalle meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though Jones Lang LaSalle shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.