JONES LANG LASALLE Earnings Results: $JLL Reports Quarterly Earnings

JONES LANG LASALLE ($JLL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported earnings of $6.15 per share, beating estimates of $6.10 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $6,810,900,000, beating estimates of $2,443,358,165 by $4,367,541,835.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $JLL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
JONES LANG LASALLE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 287 institutional investors add shares of JONES LANG LASALLE stock to their portfolio, and 238 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,224,281 shares (-34.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $309,914,492
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 899,305 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $227,650,067
- GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP removed 650,969 shares (-24.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $164,786,292
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 275,606 shares (+7967.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,766,902
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 250,574 shares (+5.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,430,302
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC removed 238,767 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $64,421,724
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 216,177 shares (+10808850.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,723,045
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
JONES LANG LASALLE Government Contracts
We have seen $111,051,423 of award payments to $JLL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- DECA WHOLE FACILITIES MAINTENANCE - MAINTENANCE GROUP 1: $19,769,794
- PROJECT AND LOCATION: COMPLETE FACILITIES MAINTENANCE SERVICES, VARIOUS LOCATIONS THROUGHOUT THE STATE OF G...: $17,147,644
- DECA WHOLE FACILITIES MAINTENANCE - MAINTENANCE GROUP 5: $14,911,525
- BPA CALL - 47PC0623F0004 - EXERCISING BASE PERIOD FOR AWARD JACOBS K JAVITS FEDERAL COMPLEX BUILDING OPERAT...: $13,345,026
- BPA CALL 47PF0022F1079 - STANDARD SERVICES FOR 6 MONTH BASE PERIOD FOR CONSOLIDATED FACILITIES MANAGEMENT S...: $12,435,669
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.