Jones Lang LaSalle Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JLL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (Symbol: JLL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $152.22, changing hands as high as $155.13 per share. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc shares are currently trading up about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JLL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JLL's low point in its 52 week range is $119.46 per share, with $188.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $155.52.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.