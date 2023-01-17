Jones Lang LaSalle Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for JLL

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (Symbol: JLL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $177.79, changing hands as high as $179.34 per share. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JLL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JLL's low point in its 52 week range is $135.35 per share, with $264.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $177.79.

