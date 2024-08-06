Jones Lang Lasalle Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $84.4 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $2.5 million, or $0.05 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $123.2 million or $2.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $5.628 billion from $5.052 billion last year.

Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $84.4 Mln. vs. $2.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.75 vs. $0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.628 Bln vs. $5.052 Bln last year.

