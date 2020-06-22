Jones Lang LaSalle Appoints Karen Brennan As CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL) announced the appointment of Karen Brennan as Chief Financial Officer, effective July 15. Brennan is currently the Chief Executive Officer of LaSalle's operations in Europe. She succeeds Stephanie Plaines. Brennan has an experience of more than 20 years with LaSalle across the global commercial real estate sector while based in Chicago and Baltimore in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong and London.

"Karen has excelled across a variety of roles in her two decades with JLL, and I am confident that her diverse global experience and understanding of our business will be invaluable as we navigate the current economic environment and position JLL for future growth," said CEO Christian Ulbrich.

