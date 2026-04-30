Jones Lang Lasalle Announces Climb In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $159.0 million, or $3.33 per share. This compares with $55.3 million, or $1.14 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Jones Lang Lasalle reported adjusted earnings of $163.8 million or $3.43 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $6.386 billion from $5.746 billion last year.

Jones Lang Lasalle earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $159.0 Mln. vs. $55.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.33 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue: $6.386 Bln vs. $5.746 Bln last year.

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