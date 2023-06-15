Jones Lang (JLL) Unveils Tech Solution to Meet Carbon Goals

To enable corporate real estate owners and investors to understand their carbon footprint and develop a data-driven investment roadmap, Jones Lang LaSalle JLL recently introduced decarbonization consulting services and purpose-built technology.



Designed particularly for the commercial real estate industry, the Decarbonization Strategy is powered by JLL's new software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology — Carbon Pathfinder — that provides investment planning insights to support carbon reduction goals.



Carbon Pathfinder, developed in-house by JLL Technologies, is capable of forecasting climate transition risk for investors and occupiers, enabling them to plan capital projects and evaluate the return on investment.



Moreover, it allows companies to assess performance against science-based targets, create actionable decarbonization plans and use data to inform prioritization and capital allocation decisions both at the portfolio and individual building levels.



With JLL’s latest introduction, organizations can follow a quick, step-by-step process to manage risk and unlock value on real estate portfolios across asset classes and geographies.



Per Guy Grainger, global head of sustainability services & ESG, JLL, “JLL has quickly grown our Sustainability Services business to over 1,000+ subject matter experts. Combining this local technical expertise with unique technology, we can effectively and quickly guide companies through their entire decarbonization pathway.”



JLL’s data-driven and experiential technology platform has been providing a competitive edge and leading to increased client engagements, poising it well for growth.



To boost its sustainable building capabilities, in July 2022, the company acquired Envio Systems, a Berlin-based technology company. With this buyout, JLL was able to solve its clients' problems better, faster and more cost-effectively.



Nonetheless, persistent macroeconomic uncertainty and a high interest rate environment have caused a slowdown in the capital markets due to restrictive underwriting assumptions and rising debt costs. This is expected to keep this Chicago-based real estate services company's transaction-based businesses under distress in the near term.



JLL currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Its shares have lost 4.5% in the past six months against the industry’s growth of 6.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader real estate industry are KE Holdings BEKE and Forestar Group FOR, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for KE Holding’s 2023 EPS has moved 14.1% northward over the past month to 89 cents.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Forestar Group's current-year EPS has been raised 45.8% over the past two months to $2.29.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Forestar Group Inc (FOR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (BEKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.