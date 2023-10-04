Jones Lang (JLL) & Qmerit Partner for EV Charging Installation

Jones Lang LaSalle JLL recently entered into an agreement with North America's provider of implementation solutions for electric vehicle (EV) charging and other energy transition technologies — Qmerit — to facilitate and accelerate the installation of EV charging stations at its client properties nationwide.



Given the growing popularity of EVs in today’s world, JLL’s recent collaboration will provide commercial and multifamily residential properties a gateway to customized, one-stop mode for obtaining a high-quality EV charging solution.



The real estate operations company and its clients will be able to leverage Qmerit's market-leading commercial assessment platform and national network of certified electricians for EV charging installations.



JLL enjoys a broad range of real estate products and services and has extensive knowledge of domestic and international real estate markets. Apart from its global expertise in leasing, property management, operations, facility management and portfolio strategy, its latest efforts to create a link between EV charging and broader business will enable clients to meet their transportation electrification requirements.



The turnkey commercial charging offerings and comprehensive strategy services, including setting objectives, analyzing charging requirements, outlining commercial models and delivering detailed investment proposals, will be handled by a team of specialists.



Per Monique Vutla, head of global sustainability product, JLL, “We lead our clients through the many infrastructure considerations for their EV investments and support them with finding the vendors and technology solutions that best suit their operations, sustainability goals, and broader business objectives. Our established relationships with leading vendors like Qmerit ensure we can deliver the best services and solutions to our clients.”



Over the past few quarters, the continued strength in JLL’s resilient lines of business and favorable outsourcing business trends have aided its performance. New contract wins and the expansion of services with existing clients have fueled the company’s Work Dynamics segment’s results.



Also, JLL’s data-driven and experiential technology platform has been providing a competitive edge and leading to increased client engagements, poising it well for growth.



Nonetheless, persistent macroeconomic uncertainty and a high interest rate environment have caused a slowdown in the capital markets due to restrictive underwriting assumptions and rising debt costs. This is expected to keep this Chicago-based real estate operations company's transaction-based businesses under distress in the near term, stalling its growth tempo.



JLL currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



The company’s shares have lost 14.5% in the past three months compared with the industry’s decline of 10.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

