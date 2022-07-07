Jones Lang (JLL) Acquires Valuation Advisory Firm in New York

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated JLL — popularly known as JLL — recently closed on the acquisition of Metropolitan Valuation Services (“MVS”). MVS is one of the largest independent commercial property appraisal and real estate consulting firms in the greater New York metropolitan area.



JLL added 20 valuations professionals to its existing team of 10 after this acquisition. This will further strengthen its valuation advisory segment that will provide valuable real estate guidance to investors and lenders.



Founded in 2003, MVS has expertise in multi-housing, CBD and suburban office buildings, industrial/warehouse and shopping/retail properties, land, property transfers and market rent studies and appraisals for HUD section eight properties.



Per Tony Lenamon, Head of Valuation Advisory at JLL in the Americas, “Joining forces with MVS enables JLL to enhance our service for existing clients, strengthen our multi-housing capabilities within this buoyant segment and scale our footprint across the U.S..”



JLL focuses on strategic investments to capitalize on market consolidations. Its superior operating platform and market share expansion have helped it achieve strong growth and a decent cash level. In fact, over the past years, the company has undertaken several strategic acquisitions as part of its global growth strategy, thereby expanding its capabilities in certain service offerings.



Further, this acquisition in New York is a strategic fit for JLL as the city has time and again proved that it is one of the most preferred choices for the global investment market. It is also a leading global hub for talent and offers a resilient market for investment.



Although in the past three months, shares of JLL have depreciated 21.5% compared with the industry’s decline of 15.9%, analysts seem bullish on this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock. The recent estimate revision trend for 2022 earnings per share (EPS) per share indicates a favorable outlook for the company, with estimates moving 3.8% northward to $19.84 over the past two months.



