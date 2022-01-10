Jones Lang (JLL) Acquires Hank, Boosts Technology Focus

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated JLL — popularly known as JLL — recently acquired Sacramento-based proptech company Hank. The move comes as part of JLL’s focus on technology to solve real-estate challenges.

However, shares of Jones Lang declined marginally on Jan 7, due to broader market concerns.

Co-founded in 2016 by Zachary Denning and Jerremy Spillman, Hank is a virtual engineering platform powered by artificial intelligence. Hank's system helps to solve many of the commercial real estate industry's operational challenges, which include heating, ventilation, and air conditioning programming inconsistencies and energy and equipment performance inefficiencies. Hank's cloud-based platform optimizes energy efficiency, air quality, maintenance costs and tenant comfort and delivers increased net operating income (NOI) to real estate investors.

Per management, "We are thrilled to be part of JLL, which has a strong track record of applying technology, like Hank, to solve real estate's most complex challenges. With JLL, we will have the resources to scale faster to advance healthy, sustainable buildings worldwide."

JLL has a diversified range of real estate products and services and extensive knowledge of domestic and international real estate markets, which helps it operate as a single-source provider of real estate solutions. Its superior client services and strategic investments in technology and innovation are expected to boost the market share and win relationships. The company’s data-driven and experiential technology platform provides a competitive edge and will likely boost client engagements.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

