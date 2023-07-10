Jones Day, ex-associates lose sanctions bids in law firm bias case, for now

By David Thomas

July 10 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Washington D.C. on Monday shot down competing requests for sanctions by U.S. law firm Jones Day and two former associates who are suing the firm for sex discrimination and unlawful termination.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss said it was too early in the nearly four-year-old lawsuit to sanction either the firm or the former associates -- married couple Julia Sheketoff and Mark Savignac -- because he has not yet ruled on the merits of the case.

"At present, the court has no view on whether the parties' arguments are meritorious, frivolous, or something in between," Moss wrote. Both sides have filed motions for summary judgment, which Moss has not yet decided.

Moss also chastised the parties for the time they spent wrangling over sanctions in the case. Jones Day asked Moss for sanctions against the couple in December for refusing to drop their "demonstrably false" claims against the firm.

Sheketoff and Savignac countered with their own sanctions request, arguing the firm was trying to end the lawsuit through "inappropriate economic intimidation" a month later.

Moss said he "seriously questions whether the extensive briefing on these motions that the parties have engaged in was an optimal use of the parties' time."

Sheketoff and Savignac, who are representing themselves, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did a spokesperson for Jones Day.

The two sides have been locked in a heated legal battle for nearly four years over claims that Jones Day's family leave policy violates civil rights law because it offers paid disability leave for birth mothers, but not fathers like Savignac.

Sheketoff left the firm's Washington, D.C., office in August 2018. Savignac was fired after he emailed the firm demanding 18 weeks leave and threatening to fight the firm both in a court of law and in the "court of public opinion."

Savignac has maintained his termination was unlawful and argued that, had he not been fired, he would have made partner.

The firm has defended its paternity leave practices and its decision to fire Savignac.

The case is Savignac, et al., v. Jones Day, et al., U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 19-cv-02443

For Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff: pro se

For Jones Day, Stephen Brogan, Beth Heifetz and Michael Shumaker: MaryEllen Powers, Anderson Bailey, Chris DiPompeo, Terri Chase and Traci Lovitt of Jones Day

