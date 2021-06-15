Jonathan Rosen: At the Intersection of Art, Technology and Pride

What happens when NFTs disrupt the traditional art market? During Pride Month, NYC-based visual artist and creative director Jonathan Rosen is releasing his NFT art collection on Nasdaq’s 7-story-tall tower in Times Square.

Created in collaboration with Treum, the blockchain technology behind the successful NFT art-project EulerBeats; Rosen will create four site-specific and on-chain NFTs using his trademark flashing phrase mechanism.

Rosen’s pieces, titled “I WANT, BIG, DROP and FAMOUS” will run at the crossroads of the world. An additional piece, “I WANT(Nasdaq)” featuring all 4000+ listings on Nasdaq’s exchange, will also be auctioned off with Nasdaq’s Purpose Initiative and all proceeds supporting Broadway Cares, one of the nation’s leading nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations.

We spoke with Rosen a bit more about his art being displayed in Times Square during Pride Month.

What themes do you explore in your art and through which mediums?

I’m a language based-artist working in collage, digital technologies and now NFTs. My work explores dreams and desire. Through words, I collect and catalogue human possibilities – the good, the bad and everything in between. My Dream Machine series (interactive 2-way mirrors with thousands of randomized phrases flashing on its surface) inspired my new NFT collection which takes on similar text-flashing mechanics.

Your NFT debut is happening on Nasdaq’s tower. Why did NFTs catch your attention?

Last year we were all stuck inside for obvious reasons. With canceled exhibitions for the whole year, I had time on my hands to explore other mediums. I resisted NFTs at first because there were no other language artists like me in the space. However the more I learned about NFTs and the underlying technology, I saw my uniqueness as a big opportunity and now the idea floodgates have opened.

Could you share with us what each of the NFT pieces on the tower represent?

I WANT - This text is my signature phrase that has adorned many of my works. Our dreams are what make us human and our desire pulls us forward in life. This NFT contains exactly 1000 possibilities (and everything we want or don’t want to be).

BIG - Humans (especially Americans) continually desire to be bigger, better, the best. This piece (also with 1000 phrases) explore the supersizing of our dreams and also the flips-side when we fail big.

DROP - This NFT release catchphrase is multilayered in meaning. It’s a 1000 phrase celebration of success, but also about nixing the things that are no longer good for us.

FAMOUS - More people at any point in human history have “fame” as a career ambition and now thanks to social media and technology, now anyone can be famous. Warhol was right.

What does collaborating with Nasdaq mean to you, and in terms of this digital project?

With the world reopening and people returning to the outside world, I wanted to bring the digital into the physical and display the NFTs in a BIG public way. There might be no place bigger than Times Square, New York on Nasdaq’s 7-story tall digital tower to display art. I’m privileged to being partnering with such a forward-thinking tech-friendly company to display such a new art medium amongst the brightest lights on Broadway.

Can you tell us more about the auction of an additional NFT, “I WANT (Nasdaq)”? Where will proceeds go?

This piece is collaboration with Nasdaq’s Purpose Initiative and features all 4000+ listing symbols on Nasdaq’s exchange. Designed with Nasdaq’s rainbow spectrum of secondary colors to represent June Pride Month and to the mark the return of Broadway, all proceeds will go to nearby charity, Broadway Cares, one of the nation’s leading nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations.

