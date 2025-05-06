Jonathan Buba Expands Holdings With America's Car-Mart Stock Options Worth $4K

In a new SEC filing on May 6, it was unveiled that Buba, Board Member at America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT), acquired stock options for 19,514 shares.

What Happened: Buba, Board Member at America's Car-Mart, engaged in a derivative transaction according to a Form 4 filing on Tuesday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This involved the acquisition of stock options for 19,514 shares of CRMT, providing the right to purchase the company's stock at an exercise price of $47.84 per share.

The Tuesday morning update indicates America's Car-Mart shares down by 0.0%, currently priced at $48.05. At this value, Buba's 19,514 shares are worth $4,097.

Delving into America's Car-Mart's Background

America's Car-Mart Inc is an automotive retailer in the U.S. focused exclusively on the Integrated Auto Sales and Finance segment of the used car market. The company's operations are principally conducted through its two operating subsidiaries, America's Car Mart Inc and Colonial Auto Finance. It predominantly sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for substantially all of its customers. It earns revenue from the sale of used vehicles and in the majority of the cases a related service contract and an accident protection plan product, as well as interest income and late fees from the related financing.

America's Car-Mart's Financial Performance

Revenue Growth: America's Car-Mart's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 January, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 8.72%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Interpreting Earnings Metrics:

Gross Margin: With a high gross margin of 48.0% , the company demonstrates effective cost control and strong profitability relative to its peers.

Earnings per Share (EPS): America's Car-Mart's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.38.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.55.

Understanding Financial Valuation:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: The current Price to Earnings ratio of 47.57 is higher than the industry average, indicating the stock is priced at a premium level according to the market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 0.26 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an impressive EV/EBITDA ratio of 14.01, America's Car-Mart demonstrates exemplary market valuation, surpassing industry averages.

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Now trade stocks online commission free with Charles Schwab, a trusted and complete investment firm.

Exploring the Significance of Insider Trading

Insider transactions contribute to decision-making but should be supplemented by a comprehensive investment analysis.

In the realm of legality, an "insider" is defined as any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities under Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This includes executives in the c-suite and major hedge funds. These insiders are required to disclose their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

Notably, when a company insider makes a new purchase, it is considered an indicator of their positive expectations for the stock.

Conversely, insider sells may not necessarily signal a bearish stance on the stock and can be motivated by various factors.

Deciphering Transaction Codes in Insider Filings

When it comes to transactions, investors tend to focus on those in the open market, detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 denotes a purchase, while S indicates a sale. Transaction code C signals the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of America's Car-Mart's Insider Trades.

Insider Buying Alert: Profit from C-Suite Moves

Benzinga Edge reveals every insider trade in real-time. Don't miss the next big stock move driven by insider confidence. Unlock this ultimate sentiment indicator now. Click here for access.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CRMT

Date Firm Action From To Nov 2024 Stephens & Co. Initiates Coverage On Equal-Weight Jun 2024 BTIG Initiates Coverage On Neutral Apr 2024 B of A Securities Maintains Underperform Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CRMT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.