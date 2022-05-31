Jon Fee Named Chief Marketing Officer of VettaFi

Former Salesforce and BlackRock exec to lead marketing for data-driven platform transforming financial services

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2022 – VettaFi, a data, analytics, digital distribution, and thought leadership company that helps asset managers solve their most pressing and complex challenges, today named Jon Fee as Chief Marketing Officer.

Fee joins VettaFi from Salesforce, where he most recently served as SVP & Head of Global Marketing and Americas Business Development. At Salesforce, Fee scaled the global business unit dedicated to nonprofits, education and philanthropic organizations, now representing 25% of Salesforce’s total customer base.

Prior to Salesforce, Fee spent over a decade with BlackRock as Managing Director – Global Head of Marketing for iShares and CMO for BlackRock’s European business. In those roles, he spearheaded several of the firm’s most impactful marketing and growth campaigns, including the launch of the iShares

Core series and growing the firm’s ETF market share to a leadership position among RIAs, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, and others.

“VettaFi is a fintech company, and Jon has decades of experience in both the tech and finance side of marketing. His track record of driving growth is unparalleled,” said Leland Clemons, CEO of VettaFi. “Jon has already proven invaluable in crafting the VettaFi brand, and he’s a key part of the vision for where VettaFi will be one, five, and 10 years from now.”

As announced on May 18th, VettaFi encompasses the combined teams from ETF Trends, ETF Database, S-Network Global Indexes, and Alerian. The firm’s strength in numerous key areas makes it a one-stop resource for everything asset managers need to build successful, differentiated businesses, including data & analytics, indexing, thought leadership, digital distribution, investor engagement, and go-to-market consultation.

“We have the opportunity to create a rare but honest win-win by transforming financial services from an industry to a community,” said Fee. “No matter their portfolio size, investors have challenges, and asset managers want to help solve them. By using well-honed technology and processes, we can help asset managers better understand investors’ needs and behaviors. At the same time, our trusted thought leadership, vast library of educational content, and deep bench of financial expertise helps us communicate about markets and investment solutions to investors of all stripes. Better outcomes for investors, and the companies who serve them — that's the core of what VettaFi does. It’s a story I’m excited to tell.”

A musician and dedicated environmentalist, Fee also volunteers his time with the Surfrider Foundation. He serves as Strategic Advisor to several technology start-ups and organizations seeking to improve financial literacy and opportunity for all, such as Learn & Earn and Humanitas Technologies. He earned a Bachelor of Science from Sonoma State University and an MBA from the University of San Francisco.

Jon’s joining VettaFi closely follows the news that the firm had hired Brian Coco, formerly of J.P. Morgan Asset Management, as Head of Index Products.

“Across the VettaFi family of websites, we currently interact with tens of millions of unique investors and financial professionals through organic search. With Jon’s expertise added to what’s quickly becoming a fintech dream team, we are excited to see that investor base skyrocket, as the momentum behind VettaFi continues to grow,“ said Tom Hendrickson, Chief Product and Innovation Officer at VettaFi.

More information on VettaFi can found here: http://www.vettafi.com/

