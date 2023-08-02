Jollibee Foods (JBFCF) Price Target Increased by 15.20% to 5.33

The average one-year price target for Jollibee Foods (OTC:JBFCF) has been revised to 5.33 / share. This is an increase of 15.20% from the prior estimate of 4.62 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.98 to a high of 6.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.64% from the latest reported closing price of 4.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 112 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jollibee Foods. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBFCF is 0.20%, a decrease of 5.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 15.56% to 56,277K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PRMSX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Stock Fund holds 7,885K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,194K shares, representing an increase of 72.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JBFCF by 261.73% over the last quarter.

LLINX - Longleaf Partners International Fund holds 6,818K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,950K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,920K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBFCF by 2.63% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,463K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,475K shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBFCF by 6.89% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,368K shares. No change in the last quarter.

