Jollibee Foods (JBFCF) Price Target Decreased by 10.77% to 5.25

The average one-year price target for Jollibee Foods (OTCPK:JBFCF) has been revised to $5.25 / share. This is a decrease of 10.77% from the prior estimate of $5.88 dated November 16, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.41 to a high of $6.52 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.08% from the latest reported closing price of $3.83 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 104 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jollibee Foods. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JBFCF is 0.19%, an increase of 4.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.87% to 55,587K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LLINX - Longleaf Partners International Fund holds 7,630K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,818K shares , representing an increase of 10.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBFCF by 9.24% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,601K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,363K shares , representing an increase of 3.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBFCF by 12.79% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,913K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,708K shares , representing an increase of 3.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBFCF by 17.03% over the last quarter.

PRMSX - T. Rowe Price Emerging Markets Stock Fund holds 5,258K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,918K shares , representing a decrease of 31.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBFCF by 34.62% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 4,493K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,435K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in JBFCF by 15.33% over the last quarter.

