Jolimark Holdings Unanimously Passes AGM Resolutions

Jolimark Holdings (HK:2028) has released an update.

Jolimark Holdings Limited, a Cayman Islands-based company, has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) on May 27, 2024, with unanimous shareholder approval. Key resolutions included the adoption of audited financial statements, re-election of directors, and authorization of share allotment and buy-back mandates. The total number of shares eligible for voting was 612,881,500, and Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited oversaw the vote-taking as scrutineer.

