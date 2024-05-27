Jolimark Holdings Announces Board Structure

Jolimark Holdings (HK:2028) has released an update.

Jolimark Holdings Limited, listed as stock code 2028, has announced its board of directors, comprising executive, non-executive, and independent members. The company has established three key committees—Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination—with details provided on the membership of each. This governance update is crucial for shareholders tracking leadership and accountability in the firm.

