Jolimark Holdings Announces Board Changes

Jolimark Holdings (HK:2028) has released an update.

Jolimark Holdings Limited has announced the retirement of Dr. Zhong Xiaolin from his position as an independent non-executive director and his roles in various committees following the upcoming annual general meeting (AGM). Concurrently, the company has appointed Mr. Sun Po Yuen, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in audit and finance, as an independent non-executive director, effective from the conclusion of the AGM. Mr. Sun’s previous roles include leadership positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers and memberships on various boards and committees, underscoring his strong background in corporate governance.

For further insights into HK:2028 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.