Jokowi, Indonesia's kingmaker, works to keep influence after election

October 14, 2023 — 08:13 am EDT

    By Kate Lamb and Ananda Teresia
       JAKARTA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - At the peak of his power but
unable to contest next year's presidential election, Indonesia's
wildly popular leader, Joko Widodo, is hedging his bets between
the top two candidates and nurturing a dynasty to ensure a
lasting influence, sources say.
    While Jokowi, as he is known, has appeared to back the
contender from the ruling party, he has also been covertly
marshalling support for controversial ex-general Prabowo
Subianto to run Southeast Asia's largest economy, four people
with direct knowledge of the deliberations told Reuters.
    Both leading candidates have indicated they will continue
Jokowi's economic policies, signalling continuity for flagship
projects like moving the capital away from Jakarta and
developing an electric vehicle industry in the trillion-dollar
G20 economy.
    But deepening Indonesia's patronage and dynastic politics
would be at odds with democratic reforms the world's
third-largest democracy has achieved since throwing off
authoritarian rule a quarter-century ago, analysts say.
    "This is just showing that he is every bit as much a
transactional, practical and self-interested politician as his
contemporaries," Sana Jaffrey, a research fellow at Australia's
National University (ANU), said of the president's divided
loyalties.
    "He is just not ready to part with power yet."
    The presidential palace did not respond to multiple requests
for comment.
    Jokowi is not allowed to seek re-election after serving the
maximum two terms.
    The ruling Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), of which he
is a member, has named a regional governor, Ganjar Pranowo, as
its candidate. He is running against Prabowo, who lost the top
job to Jokowi twice before joining his cabinet as defence
minister in 2019.        
    A September opinion poll put Prabowo ahead of Ganjar 34% to
30% with a third candidate trailing. Other surveys show a
tighter race.
    The endorsement of Jokowi, who commands approval ratings of 
80%, will have direct bearing on who wins February's election.
    
    'DOUBLE GAME'
    In the strongest signal yet about who Jokowi is likely to
throw his weight behind, his vast, informal volunteer network,
Projo, on Saturday announced that it endorsed Prabowo as its
candidate of choice. 
    "The president told us some criteria of his future
successor," said Projo chief Budi Arie Setiadi during a press
conference at Prabowo's Jakarta home.
    "We conclude what the President meant was Prabowo Subianto."
  
    The endorsement was the latest and most public move in what
10 sources describe as an opaque "double game" that Jokowi has
been playing for months. 
    In August, Jokowi abruptly summoned the head of Golkar,
Indonesia's second-largest parliamentary party, to the palace,
and instructed him to endorse Prabowo, even though the party had
been poised to declare support for Ganjar, four sources with
direct knowledge of the meeting said.
    The National Mandate Party (PAN) received the same
instruction, two sources said.
    Days later Golkar and PAN announced support for Prabowo,
giving him the largest party support base.
    PAN denied this account, while presidential staffers and
Golkar did not respond to requests for comment.
    Jokowi has also lent support to Ganjar, deploying teams and
volunteer groups to work on his campaign, four sources said.
    As recently as September, the president appeared on stage at
a national PDI-P event, telling the crowd he had advised Ganjar
to start planning for the day he would lead the nation. 
    "I whispered to him, 'After you're inaugurated - a day after
you're inaugurated - you have to take care of food
self-sufficiency. Don't take too long'," Jokowi said.
    Ten sources say the moves to secretly back Prabowo were
likely prompted by Jokowi's desire to carve out his own power
base amid a deepening rift between Jokowi and PDI-P chair
Megawati Sukarnoputri, a stalwart of Indonesian politics who has
in the past played kingmaker herself. 
    Jokowi has also engaged in talks about vice presidential
picks for both Ganjar and Prabowo, three sources said. 
    The head of Ganjar's campaign team said he was unconcerned
about the claims as Jokowi had explicitly expressed for support
for Ganjar's candidacy, something he has not done for any other
candidate.  
    
    'BLOOD IS THICKER THAN WATER'
    The backroom machinations are striking in a country that in
1998 forced a corrupt and nepotistic autocrat, Suharto, to step
down after three decades in power.
    Jokowi was elected in part because he was seen as
independent from the Suharto-era old guard, while Prabowo is
Suharto's ex son-in-law and the former head of the special
forces.
    In his decade in power, analysts say, Jokowi has deepened
Indonesia's entrenched patronage politics, although this has
done little to dent his popularity across the sprawling
archipelago of more than 270 million people.
    "It's not just patronage as usual, it's brazen in a way that
we haven't seen for a long time," said ANU's Jaffrey.
    Recent developments also suggest Jokowi has an eye on
building his nascent dynasty.
    His eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, the 36-year old
mayor of Surakarta, has been touted as a possible vice
presidential candidate for Prabowo, although the legal minimum
age is 40.
    The Constitutional Court, headed by Jokowi's brother-in-law,
is expected to rule on Monday on requests to lower the age
limit. 
    Jokowi's youngest son, Kaesang Pangarep, 28, was recently
appointed head of the Indonesian Solidarity Party just days
after joining.
    In Medan, Indonesia's third-largest city, Jokowi's
son-in-law, Bobby Nasution, is the mayor.
    With the uncertainty over where Jokowi's loyalties lie,
these placements are deliberate, said Yoes C. Kenawas, a
research fellow from Atma Jaya University who studies dynastic
politics.
    "Ganjar and Prabowo are 'Jokowi's men' but who knows after
Jokowi steps down," he said. "Blood is thicker than water."

 (Reporting by Kate Lamb and Ananda Teresia; Editing by
Kanupriya Kapoor, William Mallard and Mark Potter)
 ((Kate.Lamb@thomsonreuters.com))

