Joker's Box-Office Win Highlights Upside of Time Warner Deal for AT&T

AT&T may have a slightly stronger argument that its acquisition of Timer Warner is working as it fights off pressure from an activist investor. The Warner Bros. movie Joker broke the U.S. box-office record for an October opening, hauling in $93.5 million.

Stock in AT&T (ticker: T) was up 0.3% in trading on Monday. AT&T shares have risen more than 32% so far this year, compared with 17.4% for the S&P 500.

The company reports earnings later this month, and its ability to show that it can successfully incorporate its acquisition of Time Warner will be crucial in addressing concerns raised last month by the activist hedge fund Elliott Management. The fund questioned the various large acquisitions AT&T has made in recent years, including its purchase of Time Warner earlier this year.

Joker brought in $140.5 million overseas. That makes it Warner Bros. biggest opening in two years and the fifth biggest movie launch this year, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Prior to its release, the film had been forecast to bring in just over $80 million in its opening U.S. weekend.

Joker is an indication that Warner Bros. is comfortable pushing the limits of its DC Comics franchise in ways that go beyond what rival Walt Disney (DIS) is willing to do with its Marvel movies.

Joker has been criticized for its violence and for depicting the comic-book villain as similar to mass shooters. The Federal Bureau of Investigations has warned about online conversations surrounding the film, while relatives of those killed in the 2012 shooting at a movie theater in Aurora, Colo. wrote to the studio.

Warner Bros. defended the movie. “It is not the intention of the film, the filmmakers or the studio to hold this character up as a hero,” Warner Bros. said in a statement.

