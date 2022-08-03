'Joker' film sequel set for theater release in October 2024 -Warner Bros

US Markets

'Joker' film sequel set for theater release in October 2024

A motion picture sequel to the Oscar-winning psychological thriller "Joker," based on one of the world's best known comic book villains, is set for release in theaters on Oct. 4, 2024, a spokesperson for film distributor Warner Bros said on Wednesday.

"Joker 2" will star Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the title character, which earned him the Academy Award as best actor in the original 2019 film depicting an origin story for the arch enemy of DC Comics' superhero Batman, according to the studio spokesperson.

