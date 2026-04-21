Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (KSPI) Moves 8.1% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR (KSPI) shares ended the last trading session 8.1% higher at $91.81. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 17.7% gain over the past four weeks.

Kaspi.kz retained its rally for the third straight day, driven by strength in its integrated “Super App” ecosystem, which combines payments, marketplace, and fintech services into a single platform, creating strong network effects between consumers and merchants. This model drives high user engagement and transaction frequency, while enabling cross-selling of products and services. Additionally, its proprietary technology infrastructure and data-driven capabilities support instant credit decisions, personalized offerings, and efficient risk management.

Another major strength is Kaspi.kz’s strong brand reputation and trusted position in Kazakhstan, supported by a wide range of high-quality, reliable services and deep customer relationships. Its large and growing merchant base, coupled with a broad product offering across e-commerce, payments, and financial services, strengthens its market leadership. The company also benefits from robust risk management systems, including centralized, automated credit assessment models, and a scalable technology platform that supports continuous innovation.



This company is expected to post quarterly earnings of $2.41 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -7%. Revenues are expected to be $2.12 billion, up 31.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on KSPI going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Sponsored ADR is a member of the Zacks Financial Transaction Services industry. One other stock in the same industry, Corpay (CPAY), finished the last trading session 0.8% higher at $337.34. CPAY has returned 16.4% over the past month.

Corpay's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +0.6% over the past month to $5.46. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +21.1%. Corpay currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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