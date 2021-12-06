Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We note that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) does have debt on its balance sheet. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Joint Carry?

As you can see below, Joint had US$2.00m of debt at September 2021, down from US$4.73m a year prior. But on the other hand it also has US$19.5m in cash, leading to a US$17.5m net cash position.

How Strong Is Joint's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqCM:JYNT Debt to Equity History December 6th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Joint had liabilities of US$21.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$30.4m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$19.5m as well as receivables valued at US$2.92m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$29.4m.

Since publicly traded Joint shares are worth a total of US$1.03b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Joint also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Better yet, Joint grew its EBIT by 103% last year, which is an impressive improvement. That boost will make it even easier to pay down debt going forward. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Joint's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. While Joint has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Happily for any shareholders, Joint actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last three years. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Joint's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of US$17.5m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$8.1m, being 128% of its EBIT. So we don't think Joint's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Joint you should know about.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

