Joint Kuwait-Saudi oilfield Khafji in first phase of resuming production - X official account

September 07, 2023 — 10:46 am EDT

KUWAIT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Operation of the joint Kuwaiti-Saudi oilfield al-Khafji started its first phase of resuming production on Sept. 5, it announced on social media platform X on Thursday, adding the step comes after the completion of maintenance operations for onshore production facilities, and "ensuring their readiness".

