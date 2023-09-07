Joint Kuwait-Saudi oilfield Khafji in first phase of resuming production - X official account

Adds dropped word to headline

KUWAIT, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Operation of the joint Kuwaiti-Saudi oilfield al-Khafji started its first phase of resuming production on Sept. 5, it announced on social media platform X on Thursday, adding the step comes after the completion of maintenance operations for onshore production facilities, and "ensuring their readiness".

