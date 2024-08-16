The Joint (JYNT) Forays Into San Francisco Chiropractic Market

The Joint Corp. JYNT announced that it has opened its first clinic in San Francisco, CA. The facility at 1549-A Sloat Blvd. in Lakeshore Plaza is strategically located and expected to cater to new patients, offering affordable and easily accessible chiropractic care without any insurance hassles.

The franchise partner for this clinic is Jacki Walker, who previously opened another clinic in Daly City in April. The Joint's expansion into San Francisco reflects its constant efforts to expand its presence in busy communities with high demand for healthier lifestyles and wellness.

A few months back, The Joint tapped Capstone Partners to boost its refranchising efforts. JYNT’s growing chiropractic network is expected to enhance visit volumes, boosting its top line. It records more than 13 million patient visits every year and has more than 950 locations.

This year, the company intends to open 60-70 new franchised clinics compared with 104 opened last year. It expects 2024 system-wide sales to be within $530-$545 million, up from $488 million a year ago.

However, while these new projects are expected to support long-term growth, they may also lead to increased costs and reduced margins in the short term. Also, the company witnessed lower franchise fees in the first half of 2024.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Joint’s current-year revenues indicates 2.5% growth from the year-ago reported number. The consensus mark for the company’s current-year earnings is pegged at 6 cents per share, which implies a 60% year-over-year decline. During the past week, it has witnessed one downward estimate revision against no upward movement.

Price Performance

Shares of JYNT have declined 32.5% in the past three months against the 7.5% rise of the industry it belongs to.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

The Joint currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Medical space are Universal Health Services, Inc. UHS, Tenet Healthcare Corporation THC and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated DGX. While Universal Health and Tenet Healthcare currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Quest Diagnostics carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Universal Health Services’ 2024 bottom line suggests 51% year-over-year growth. UHS has witnessed seven upward estimate revisions over the past month against no movement in the opposite direction. It beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 14.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tenet Healthcare’s 2023 bottom line is pegged at $10.65 per share, which indicates 52.6% growth from a year ago. During the past month, THC has witnessed seven upward estimate revisions against none in the opposite direction. It beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with the average surprise being 58.5%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ 2024 full-year earnings implies a 2% increase from the year-ago reported figure. DGX beat earnings estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 3.3%. The consensus mark for its current-year revenues is pegged at $9.5 billion, which indicates a 3% year-over-year increase.

