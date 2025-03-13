JOINT (THE Earnings Results: $JYNT Reports Quarterly Earnings

JOINT (THE ($JYNT) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.06 per share, beating estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $14,450,000, missing estimates of $29,571,228 by $-15,121,228.
JOINT (THE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of JOINT (THE stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 127,484 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,355,154
- CLAYTON PARTNERS LLC added 82,447 shares (+36.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $876,411
- SKYLANDS CAPITAL, LLC added 72,700 shares (+10.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $772,801
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 67,730 shares (-51.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $719,969
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 41,852 shares (+12.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $444,886
- EAM INVESTORS, LLC removed 39,010 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $446,274
- FIRST FOUNDATION ADVISORS removed 37,747 shares (-22.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $401,250
