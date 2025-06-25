Markets
Joint Corp. Signs Asset Purchase Agreement For Sale Of 31 Corporate Owned And Managed Clinics

June 25, 2025 — 07:45 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Joint Corp. (JYNT) has signed a binding Asset Purchase Agreement for the sale of 31 corporate owned and managed clinics in Arizona and New Mexico to Joint Ventures, LLC in exchange for cash and the regional developer territory rights of the Northwest region. Also, the company refranchised five clinics to Chiro 93, LLC in the Kansas City region.

The Joint sold the five clinics along with future development rights in the Kansas City region to Chiro 93, led by existing franchisee Clint Morrow, D.C.

