Joint Corp. reports Q3 EBITDA $2.4M vs. $2.9M last year

November 07, 2024 — 05:45 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $30.2M, consensus $28.38M. Reports system-wide comp sales2 of 4%…”As the category leader with a premier national brand, attractive asset-light franchise model and approximately 1% share of the $8.5 billion being spent annually out-of-pocket on chiropractic care, The Joint’s long-term opportunities far exceed the near-term consumer headwinds,” said President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp. (JYNT) Sanjiv Razdan. “To lead The Joint’s next phase of growth, I will leverage my strategic business acumen, branding expertise and extensive experience leading successful multi-site consumer service companies and franchise businesses. The board and I are committed to our refranchising efforts; elevating patient care; ensuring strong clinic economics; strengthening our people, capability and culture; and fueling innovation to drive growth and improve profitability. With the power behind The Joint franchise concept, our strategies to improve clinic economics, increase patient count, and drive growth will increase profitability and create shareholder value. I am confident we will emerge a stronger company.”

