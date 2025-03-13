The Joint Corp. Reports 10% Annual Revenue Growth and 14% Quarterly Increase for Q4 2024

The Joint Corp. reports Q4 2024 revenue growth of 14%, with annual revenue up 10% and improved net income.

The Joint Corp. reported a 10% annual revenue growth and a 14% growth in revenue for Q4 2024, reaching $14.4 million compared to the same quarter in 2023. The company also saw a 9% increase in system-wide sales for both the year and Q4 2024. Notably, net income from continuing operations improved significantly to $986,000, reversing a loss of $10.2 million from the previous year. The company intends to focus on enhancing its franchise model and is transitioning towards refranchising to reduce overhead costs while improving profitability. For 2025, The Joint Corp. anticipates system-wide sales between $550 million and $570 million, with plans to continue expanding its clinic count and enhance its digital marketing efforts.

Revenue increased by 14% to $14.4 million in Q4 2024 compared to Q4 2023, indicating strong financial performance.

Net income from continuing operations of $986,000 in Q4 2024 marked a significant improvement from a $10.2 million loss in the same period last year.

System-wide sales increased by 9% to $145.2 million for Q4 2024, reflecting strong growth across the company's clinic network.

Liquidity improved with unrestricted cash growing to $25.1 million as of December 31, 2024, compared to $18.2 million a year earlier, enhancing financial stability for future initiatives.

Despite a reported revenue increase of 10%, the net loss from discontinued operations significantly rose to $7.0 million, compared to income of $1.0 million in the previous year.

The guidance for new franchised clinic openings in 2025 is projected to decline to 30-40, down from 57 in 2024, indicating a slowdown in expansion.

The company has acknowledged ongoing risks related to labor shortages which could impact operations, alongside their potential inability to refranchise as planned, which adds uncertainty to their future profitability.

What was The Joint Corp.'s revenue growth in 2024?

The Joint Corp. grew revenue from continuing operations by 10% for the year and 14% for Q4 compared to 2023.

How did system-wide sales perform in Q4 2024?

System-wide sales increased by 9% in Q4 2024, reaching $145.2 million compared to the same quarter in the previous year.

What was the net income for The Joint Corp. in Q4 2024?

The Joint Corp. reported a net income of $986,000 from continuing operations in Q4 2024, a significant improvement from a loss of $10.2 million in Q4 2023.

What are the growth expectations for The Joint Corp. in 2025?

The Joint Corp. anticipates system-wide sales to reach between $550 million and $570 million in 2025, reflecting ongoing growth initiatives.

How many new franchise licenses did The Joint Corp. sell in 2024?

The Joint Corp. sold 46 franchise licenses in 2024, a decrease from 55 licenses sold in 2023.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release





- Grew revenue from continuing operations 10% annually and 14% quarterly compared to the same period in 2023 -









- Increased system-wide sales 9% for both the year and Q4 2024 –







SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), a national operator, manager, and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, reported its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The results of operations of the corporate clinics business segment have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented, and the following figures represent continuing operations unless otherwise stated.







Q4 2024 Financial Highlights









Grew revenue to $14.4 million, up 14% compared to Q4 2023.



Grew revenue to $14.4 million, up 14% compared to Q4 2023.



Reported net income from continuing operations of $986,000, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $10.2 million, which included income tax expense of $11.2 million primarily to establish the valuation allowance against the company's deferred tax assets related to continuing operations, in Q4 2023.



Reported net income from continuing operations of $986,000, compared to net loss from continuing operations of $10.2 million, which included income tax expense of $11.2 million primarily to establish the valuation allowance against the company's deferred tax assets related to continuing operations, in Q4 2023.



Increased system-wide sales



1



9% to $145.2 million.



Increased system-wide sales 9% to $145.2 million.



Reported system-wide comp sales



2



of 6%, up from 4% in Q3 2024.



Reported system-wide comp sales of 6%, up from 4% in Q3 2024.



Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:





















$ in millions







From Continuing





Operations





From Discontinued





Operations





Consolidated





Operations









From Continuing





Operations





From Discontinued





Operations





Consolidated





Operations













Q4 2024









Q4 2023









Adjusted EBITDA





$2.1





$1.2





$3.3









$2.2





$1.8





$4.0













































President and Chief Executive Officer of The Joint Corp. Sanjiv Razdan, said, “In 2025, we are focused on bolstering our position as the leading chiropractic care provider, becoming a world class, pure play franchisor. We have begun executing initiatives to strengthen our core, reignite growth and improve both clinic and company level profitability. Already, in the fourth quarter of 2024, we have growing momentum with system-wide sales increasing 9%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.





“Looking ahead, 2025 will be a year in transition. Refranchising will reduce revenue and corresponding expense as well as lower our overhead and increase our operating leverage. Today, the majority of our corporate portfolio is in final stages to sign Letters of Intent for refranchising, and some existing franchisees are planning to invest in more clinics, validating our strategic growth plan. To drive revenue growth, we will initiate dynamic revenue management, enhance our digital marketing and promotional calendar, and upgrade our patient facing technology. Increasing our organizational agility and innovation, in 2025, we will begin building infrastructure and testing elements to capture new markets and revenue channels.





_____________________________________







1



System-wide sales include revenues at all clinics, whether operated or managed by the company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the company, management believes the information is important in understanding the company’s financial performance, because these revenues are the basis on which the company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base.







2



System-wide comp sales include the revenues from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed.





“As the category leader with a premier national brand, attractive asset-light franchise model and extensive white space in the market, we have significant opportunities. Driving success, in 2026, we expect to grow net new clinic openings, system-wide sales, comp sales and Adjusted EBITDA. I am confident we will emerge as a stronger company.”







2024 Annual Financial Highlights









Grew revenue to $51.9 million, up 10% compared to 2023.



Grew revenue to $51.9 million, up 10% compared to 2023.



Reported net loss from continuing operations of $1.5 million compared to $10.8 million in 2023.



Reported net loss from continuing operations of $1.5 million compared to $10.8 million in 2023.



Increased system-wide sales



3



9% to $530.3 million.



Increased system-wide sales 9% to $530.3 million.



Reported system-wide comp sales



4



of 4%.



Reported system-wide comp sales of 4%.



Adjusted EBITDA is as follows:





















$ in millions







From Continuing





Operations





From Discontinued





Operations





Consolidated





Operations









From Continuing





Operations





From Discontinued





Operations





Consolidated





Operations













2024









2023









Adjusted EBITDA





$2.4





$9.0





$11.4









$4.5





$7.7





$12.2















































2024 Full Year Operating Highlights









Performed 14.7 million patient visits, compared to 13.6 million in 2023.



Performed 14.7 million patient visits, compared to 13.6 million in 2023.



Treated 957,000 new patients, compared to 932,000 in 2023.



Treated 957,000 new patients, compared to 932,000 in 2023.



Increased system-wide sales



3



9%, compared to 12% in 2023.



Increased system-wide sales 9%, compared to 12% in 2023.



Delivered comp sales



4



of 4% on par with 4% in 2023.



Delivered comp sales of 4% on par with 4% in 2023.



Sold 46 franchise licenses, compared to 55 in 2023.



Sold 46 franchise licenses, compared to 55 in 2023.



Expanded total clinic count to 967, up from 935 clinics at December 31, 2023.





Opened 57, refranchised 3, and closed 18 (including 3 relocations) for a total of 842 franchised clinics at December 31, 2024, compared to 800 at December 31, 2023.





Refranchised 3 and closed 7 (including three non-traditional corporate units on Airforce bases) for a total of 125 company-owned or managed clinics at December 31, 2024, compared to 135 at December 31, 2023.







Expanded total clinic count to 967, up from 935 clinics at December 31, 2023.







Financial Results for Fourth Quarter Ended Dec. 31, 2024 Compared to Dec. 31, 2023







Revenue increased 14% to $14.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $12.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Cost of revenue was $3.2 million, compared to $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, reflecting the associated higher regional developer royalties and commissions.





Selling and marketing expenses were $2.7 million, compared to $1.7 million, reflecting the strategic decision to continue to support the recently started marketing campaign. Depreciation and amortization expenses increased 5% for the fourth quarter of 2024, as compared to the prior year period. General and administrative expenses were $7.2 million, up from $6.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.





Income tax expense was $37,000, compared to $11.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income from continuing operations was $986,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, improving from a loss of $10.2 million dollars, or a loss of $0.69 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Loss from discontinued operations was $3.7 million, or $0.25 per basic share, compared to $863,000, or $0.06 per basic share, in the fourth quarter of 2023. Net loss was $2.7 million, or $0.18 per basic share, improving from $11.0 million, or a loss of $0.75 per basic share in the fourth quarter of 2023.





_____________________________________







3



System-wide sales include revenues at all clinics, whether operated or managed by the company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the company, management believes the information is important in understanding the company’s financial performance, because these revenues are the basis on which the company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base.







4



System-wide comp sales include the revenues from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed.





Adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations, discontinued operations and net operations were $2.1 million, $1.2 million and $3.3 million, respectively, compared to $2.2 million, $1.8 million and $4.0 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023.







Financial Results for Full Year 2024 Compared to Full Year 2023







Revenue was $51.9 million in 2024, up 10% compared to $47.0 million in 2023. Net loss from continuing operations was $1.5 million, or 10 cents per basic share, compared to $10.8 million, or 73 cents per basic share. Net loss from discontinued operations was $7.0 million, or 47 cents per basic share, compared to net income from discontinued operations of $1.0 million, or 7 cents per diluted share. Net loss was $8.5 million, or 57 cents per basic share, compared to $9.8 million, or 66 cents per basic share.





Adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations, discontinued operations and net operations were $2.4 million, $9.0 million and $11.4 million, respectively, compared to $4.5 million, $7.7 million and $12.2 million, respectively, in 2023.







Balance Sheet Liquidity







Unrestricted cash was $25.1 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $18.2 million at December 31, 2023. Cash flow for 2024 included $9.4 million from operations from both continuing and discontinued operations and the net proceeds of the sales of clinics offset by ongoing IT capex and the $2.0 million first quarter 2024 repayment of the line of credit to JP Morgan Chase. Through this facility, we have retained immediate access to $20 million through February 2027. As of December 31, 2024, the federal tax return net operating loss carryforward was $9.1 million.







2025 Guidance







The company provided the following guidance for 2025.







System-wide sales are expected to be between $550 million and $570 million, compared to $530.3 million in 2024.



System-wide sales are expected to be between $550 million and $570 million, compared to $530.3 million in 2024.



System-wide comp sales for all clinics open 13 months or more are expected to be in the mid-single digits, compared to 4% in 2024.



System-wide comp sales for all clinics open 13 months or more are expected to be in the mid-single digits, compared to 4% in 2024.



Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $10.0 and $11.5 million, compared to $11.4 million in 2024. The 2025 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA estimate includes an adjustment of $4.4 million related to, among other things, stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization. The company will factor in any additional impairment or restructuring charges related to the refranchising should they occur.



Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $10.0 and $11.5 million, compared to $11.4 million in 2024. The 2025 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA estimate includes an adjustment of $4.4 million related to, among other things, stock-based compensation and depreciation and amortization. The company will factor in any additional impairment or restructuring charges related to the refranchising should they occur.



New franchised clinic openings, excluding the impact of refranchised clinics, are expected to be between 30 and 40, compared to 57 in 2024.









Conference Call







The Joint Corp. management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 13, 2025, after the market close. Stockholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing 1-(833) 630-0823 or (412) 317-1831 and ask to be joined into the ‘The Joint’ call approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time.





The live webcast of the call with accompanying slide presentation can be accessed in the IR events section



https://ir.thejoint.com/events



and available for approximately one year. An audio archive can be accessed for one week by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering conference ID 6931921.







Commonly Discussed Performance Metrics







This release includes a presentation of commonly discussed performance metrics. System-wide sales include revenues at all clinics, whether operated by the company or by franchisees. While franchised sales are not recorded as revenues by the company, management believes the information is important in understanding the company’s financial performance, because these sales are the basis on which the company calculates and records royalty fees and are indicative of the financial health of the franchisee base. System-wide comp sales include the revenues from both company-owned or managed clinics and franchised clinics that in each case have been open at least 13 full months and exclude any clinics that have closed.







Non-GAAP Financial Information







This release also includes a presentation of non-GAAP financial measures. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented because they are important measures used by management to assess financial performance, as management believes they provide a more transparent view of the company’s underlying operating performance and operating trends. Reconciliation of historical net income/(loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA is presented in the table below. The company defines EBITDA as net income/(loss) before net interest, tax expense, depreciation, and amortization expenses. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before acquisition-related expenses (which includes contract termination costs associated with reacquired regional developer rights), net (gain)/loss on disposition or impairment, stock-based compensation expenses, costs related to restatement filings, restructuring costs, litigation expenses (consisting of legal and related fees for specific proceedings that arise outside of the ordinary course of our business) and other income related to employee retention credits.





EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent and should not be considered alternatives to net income or cash flows from operations, as determined by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, or GAAP. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are used as measures of financial performance and the ability to meet debt service requirements, they are not necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to potential inconsistencies in the methods of calculation. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be reviewed in conjunction with the company’s financial statements filed with the SEC.





Please refer to the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their GAAP equivalents located at the end of this release. This release includes forward-looking guidance for certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA. These measures will differ from net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, in ways similar to those described in the reconciliations at the end of this release. We are not able to provide, without unreasonable effort, guidance for net income (loss), determined in accordance with GAAP, or a reconciliation of guidance for Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company is not able to predict with reasonable certainty the amount or nature of all items that will be included in net income (loss).







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains statements about future events and expectations that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions and expectations of industry trends, our future financial and operating performance and our growth plans, taking into account the information currently available to us. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Words such as, "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "estimates," "expects," "goal," "objectives," "intends," "may," "opportunity," "plans," "potential," "near-term," "long-term," "projections," "assumptions," "projects," "guidance," "forecasts," "outlook," "target," "trends," "should," "could," "would," "will," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Specific forward looking statements made in this press release include, among others, that in 2025, we are focused on bolstering our position as the leading chiropractic care provider, becoming a world-class, pure-play franchisor; our initiatives to strengthen our core, reignite growth and improve both clinic and company level profitability; our belief that refranchising will reduce our overhead and increase our operating leverage; our expectation that to drive revenue growth, we will initiate dynamic revenue management, enhance our digital marketing and promotional calendar, and catch up on patient facing technology; our belief that by increasing our organizational agility and innovation, in 2025, we will begin building infrastructure and testing elements to capture new markets and revenue channels; our belief that we have significant opportunities; our belief that by driving success, in 2026, we expect to grow net new clinic openings, system-wide sales, comp sales and Adjusted EBITDA; our confidence that we will emerge as a stronger company; and our 2025 guidance for system-wide sales, system-wide comp sales for all clinics open 13 months or more; Adjusted EBITDA, and new franchised clinic openings, excluding the impact of refranchised clinics. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from the expectations of future results we express or imply in any forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could contribute to these differences include, but are not limited to, our inability to identify and recruit enough qualified chiropractors and other personnel to staff our clinics, due in part to the nationwide labor shortage and an increase in operating expenses due to measures we may need to take to address such shortage; inflation, which has increased our costs and which could otherwise negatively impact our business; our failure to profitably operate company-owned or managed clinics; our failure to refranchise as planned; short-selling strategies and negative opinions posted on the internet, which could drive down the market price of our common stock and result in class action lawsuits; our failure to remediate future material weaknesses in our internal control over financial reporting, which could negatively impact our ability to accurately report our financial results, prevent fraud, or maintain investor confidence; and other factors described in our filings with the SEC, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the SEC on March 8, 2024 and subsequently filed current and quarterly reports. We qualify any forward-looking statements entirely by these cautionary factors. We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.







About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)







The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation’s largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to



Franchise Times’



annual “Top 400” and “Fast & Serious” list of 40 smartest growing brands.



Entrepreneur



named The Joint “No. 1 in Chiropractic Services,” and is regularly ranked on the publication’s “Franchise 500,” the “Fastest-Growing Franchises,” the “Best of the Best” lists, as well as its “Top Franchise for Veterans” and “Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners.”



SUCCESS



named the company as one of the “Top 50 Franchises” in 2024. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit



www.thejointfranchise.com



.







Business Structure







The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.







Media Contact:







Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp.,



margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com









Investor Contact:







Kirsten Chapman, Alliance Advisors IR, 415-433-3777,



thejointinvestor@allianceadvisors.com









– Financial Tables Follow –













THE JOINT CORP.













CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

























December 31,









2024













December 31,









2023













ASSETS























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





25,051,355













$





18,153,609













Restricted cash









945,081

















1,060,683













Accounts receivable, net









2,586,381

















2,580,589













Deferred franchise and regional development costs, current portion









1,055,582

















1,047,430













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









1,729,079

















1,844,340













Discontinued operations current assets ($1.1 million attributable to VIEs as of December 31, 2024)









40,827,044

















19,648,887













Total current assets









72,194,522

















44,335,538













Property and equipment, net









3,166,882

















3,805,887













Operating lease right-of-use asset









245,384

















466,268













Deferred franchise and regional development costs, net of current portion









4,513,891

















5,203,936













Discontinued operations noncurrent assets ($1.1 million attributable to VIEs as of December 31, 2023)









—

















33,142,084













Deposits and other assets









300,779

















254,299













Total assets





$





80,421,458













$





87,208,012



































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





1,750,938













$





1,253,816













Accrued expenses









1,505,827

















1,157,822













Co-op funds liability









945,082

















1,060,683













Payroll liabilities









3,551,173

















858,862













Operating lease liability, current portion









448,285

















412,601













Deferred franchise fee revenue, current portion









2,546,926

















2,516,554













Upfront regional developer fees, current portion









288,095

















362,326













Other current liabilities









603,250

















483,249













Discontinued operations current liabilities ($7.1 million and $5.9 million attributable to VIEs as of December 31, 2024 and 2023)









37,714,200

















25,468,169













Total current liabilities









49,353,776

















33,574,082













Operating lease liability, net of current portion









—

















448,308













Debt under the Credit Agreement









—

















2,000,000













Deferred franchise fee revenue, net of current portion









12,450,179

















13,597,325













Upfront regional developer fees, net of current portion









672,334

















1,019,316













Discontinued operations liabilities, net of current portion ($1.2 million attributable to VIEs as of December 31, 2023)









—

















11,739,946













Deferred tax liabilities









—

















57,153













Total liabilities









62,476,289

















62,436,130













Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)





















Stockholders’ equity:





















Series A preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000 shares authorized, 0 issued and outstanding, as of December 31, 2024 and 2023









—

















—













Common stock, $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized, 15,192,893 shares issued and 15,159,878 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 14,783,757 shares issued and 14,751,633 outstanding as of December 31, 2023









15,192

















14,783













Additional paid-in capital









49,210,455

















47,498,151













Treasury stock 33,015 shares as of December 31, 2024 and 32,124 shares as of December 31, 2023, at cost









(870,058





)













(860,475





)









Accumulated deficit









(30,435,420





)













(21,905,577





)









Total The Joint Corp. stockholders’ equity









17,920,169

















24,746,882













Non-controlling Interest









25,000

















25,000













Total equity









17,945,169

















24,771,882













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





80,421,458













$





87,208,012































































THE JOINT CORP.













CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS

























Three Months Ended









December 31,













Year Ended









December 31,

















2024

















2023

















2024

















2023



















































Revenues:





































Royalty fees





$





8,840,890













$





7,978,859













$





32,144,796













$





29,160,832













Franchise fees









925,184

















703,072

















2,997,850

















2,882,895













Advertising fund revenue









2,525,307

















2,277,481

















9,180,281

















8,321,043













Software fees









1,454,193

















1,340,168

















5,687,326

















5,086,562













Other revenues









701,883

















409,121

















1,886,352

















1,526,145













Total revenues









14,447,457

















12,708,701

















51,896,605

















46,977,477













Cost of revenues:





































Franchise and regional developer cost of revenues









2,813,292

















2,457,410

















10,063,644

















9,063,375













IT cost of revenues









371,499

















382,577

















1,453,011

















1,417,270













Total cost of revenues









3,184,791

















2,839,987

















11,516,655

















10,480,645













Selling and marketing expenses









2,741,200

















1,663,768

















10,923,342

















8,689,664













Depreciation and amortization









345,530

















329,919

















1,363,453

















1,278,148













General and administrative expenses









7,222,128

















6,903,078

















29,833,570

















26,231,615













Total selling, general and administrative expenses









10,308,858

















8,896,765

















42,120,365

















36,199,427













Net loss (gain) on disposition or impairment









10,124

















(22,694





)













14,642

















(20,894





)









(Loss) income from operations









943,684

















994,643

















(1,755,057





)













318,299













Other (income) loss, net









(79,729





)













(4,138





)













(280,287





)













64,293













(Loss) income before income tax expense









1,023,413

















998,781

















(1,474,770





)













254,006













Income tax expense









37,000

















11,177,392

















62,142

















11,023,411













Net loss from continuing operations





$





986,413













$





(10,178,611





)









$





(1,536,912





)









$





(10,769,405





)









Discontinued Operations:





































(Loss) income from discontinued operations before income tax expense









(3,883,748





)













(1,142,713





)













(6,780,289





)













1,384,750













Income tax expense from discontinued operations









(182,050





)













(279,725





)













212,642

















367,542













Net (loss) income from discontinued operations





$





(3,701,698





)









$





(862,988





)









$





(6,992,931





)









$





1,017,208













Net (loss) income





$





(2,715,285





)









$





(11,041,599





)









$





(8,529,843





)









$





(9,752,197





)













































Net loss from continuing operations per common share:





































Basic





$





0.07













$





(0.69





)









$





(0.10





)









$





(0.73





)









Diluted





$





0.06













$





(0.68





)









$





(0.10





)









$





(0.72





)









Net (loss) income from discontinued operations per common share:





































Basic





$





(0.25





)









$





(0.06





)









$





(0.47





)









$





0.07













Diluted





$





(0.24





)









$





(0.06





)









$





(0.46





)









$





0.07













Net loss per common share:





































Basic





$





(0.18





)









$





(0.75





)









$





(0.57





)









$





(0.66





)









Diluted





$





(0.18





)









$





(0.74





)









$





(0.56





)









$





(0.65





)













































Basic weighted average shares outstanding









14,964,854

















14,753,079

















14,919,091

















14,688,115













Diluted weighted average shares outstanding









15,176,596

















14,933,539

















15,147,247

















14,935,217































































































THE JOINT CORP.













CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

























Year Ended December 31,

















2024

















2023



































Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net loss





$





(8,529,843





)









$





(9,752,197





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:





















Depreciation and amortization









4,722,137

















8,582,203













Net loss on disposition or impairment (non-cash portion)









10,454,609

















2,632,604













Net franchise fees recognized upon termination of franchise agreements









(239,335





)













(217,827





)









Deferred income taxes









(55,556





)













10,896,504













Provision for credit losses on accounts receivable









220,893

















—













Stock based compensation expense









1,679,005

















1,737,682













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable









(1,645,078





)













192,348













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









160,082

















(341,478





)









Deferred franchise costs









499,285

















355,952













Deposits and other assets









8,827

















1,492













Accounts payable









68,258

















(1,381,836





)









Accrued expenses









4,609,759

















793,679













Payroll liabilities









2,398,765

















1,455,234













Operating lease liabilities









(3,796,648





)













(107,735





)









Upfront regional developer fees









(421,213





)













(598,778





)









Deferred revenue









(597,489





)













301,095













Other liabilities









(121,408





)













128,647













Net cash provided by operating activities









9,415,050

















14,677,589

































Cash flows from investing activities:





















Acquisition of CA clinics









—

















(1,188,765





)









Proceeds from sale of clinics









554,100

















—













Purchase of property and equipment









(1,185,647





)













(4,999,070





)









Net cash used in investing activities









(631,547





)













(6,187,835





)





























Cash flows from financing activities:





















Payments of finance lease obligation









(25,484





)













(24,432





)









Purchases of treasury stock under employee stock plans









(9,583





)













(3,833





)









Proceeds from exercise of stock options









33,708

















202,386













Repayment of debt under the Credit Agreement









(2,000,000





)













—













Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities









(2,001,359





)













174,121

































Increase in cash









6,782,144

















8,663,875













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period









19,214,292

















10,550,417













Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period





$





25,996,436













$





19,214,292







































December 31,





2024













December 31,





2023











Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





25,051,355













$





18,153,609













Restricted cash









945,081

















1,060,683

















$





25,996,436













$





19,214,292































































THE JOINT CORP.













QUARTERLY FINANCIAL DATA - RECAST FOR DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS













(unaudited)

























2024

















2023



















Q1





Q2





Q3





Q4









Q1





Q2





Q3





Q4









Total revenues





$





12,184,716









$





12,610,036









$





12,654,396









$





14,447,457













$





11,172,863









$





11,504,267









$





11,591,646









$





12,708,701













Total costs of revenues









2,704,512













2,812,389













2,814,963













3,184,791

















2,464,319













2,584,772













2,591,567













2,839,987













Selling and marketing expenses









2,237,583













3,440,391













2,504,168













2,741,200

















2,315,052













2,470,188













2,240,656













1,663,768













Depreciation and amortization









329,634













342,454













345,835













345,530

















314,796













314,894













318,539













329,919













General and administrative expenses









7,339,308













7,793,465













7,478,669













7,222,128

















6,336,586













6,547,337













6,444,614













6,903,078













Total selling, general and administrative expenses









9,906,525













11,576,310













10,328,672













10,308,858

















8,966,434













9,332,419













9,003,809













8,896,765













Net loss (gain) on disposition or impairment









275













662













3,581













10,124

















—













1,713













87













(22,694





)









(Loss) income from operations









(426,596





)









(1,779,325





)









(492,820





)









943,684

















(257,890





)









(414,637





)









(3,817





)









994,643













Other (income) loss, net









(36,259





)









(80,471





)









(83,828





)









(79,729





)













(42,748





)









105,695













5,484













(4,138





)









(Loss) income before income tax expense









(390,337





)









(1,698,854





)









(408,992





)









1,023,413

















(215,142





)









(520,332





)









(9,301





)









998,781













Income tax expense (benefit)









8,582













11,169













5,391













37,000

















(42,187





)









(95,823





)









(15,971





)









11,177,392













Net income (loss) from continuing operations









(398,919





)









(1,710,023





)









(414,383





)









986,413

















(172,955





)









(424,509





)









6,670













(10,178,611





)









Income (loss) from discontinued operations before income tax expense









1,516,243













(1,719,222





)









(2,693,562





)









(3,883,748





)













3,383,195













39,258













(894,990





)









(1,142,713





)









Income tax expense (benefit) from discontinued operations









170,345













167,153













57,194













(182,050





)













884,076













(64,762





)









(172,047





)









(279,725





)









Net income (loss) from discontinued operations









1,345,898













(1,886,375





)









(2,750,756





)









(3,701,698





)













2,499,119













104,020













(722,943





)









(862,988





)









Net income (loss)









946,979













(3,596,398





)









(3,165,139





)









(2,715,285





)













2,326,164













(320,489





)









(716,273





)









(11,041,599





)





















































Net income (loss) from continuing operations per common share













































Basic





$





(0.03





)





$





(0.11





)





$





(0.03





)





$





0.07













$





(0.01





)





$





(0.03





)





$





0.00









$





(0.69





)









Diluted





$





(0.03





)





$





(0.11





)





$





(0.03





)





$





0.06













$





(0.01





)





$





(0.03





)





$





0.00









$





(0.68





)









Net income (loss) from discontinued operations per common share:













































Basic





$





0.09









$





(0.13





)





$





(0.18





)





$





(0.25





)









$





0.17









$





0.01









$





(0.05





)





$





(0.06





)









Diluted





$





0.09









$





(0.12





)





$





(0.18





)





$





(0.24





)









$





0.17









$





0.01









$





(0.05





)





$





(0.06





)









Net income (loss) per common share:













































Basic





$





0.06









$





(0.24





)





$





(0.21





)





$





(0.18





)









$





0.16









$





(0.02





)





$





(0.05





)





$





(0.75





)









Diluted





$





0.06









$





(0.24





)





$





(0.21





)





$





(0.18





)









$





0.16









$





(0.02





)





$





(0.05





)





$





(0.74





)



































































































































THE JOINT CORP.













CONSOLIDATED RECONCILIATION FROM GAAP TO NON-GAAP













(unaudited)

























Year Ended December 31,

















2024

















2023





















from





Continuing





Operations









from





Discontinued





Operations









Consolidated





Operations













from





Continuing





Operations









from





Discontinued





Operations









Consolidated





Operations













Non-GAAP Financial Data:







































(Loss) Income





$





(1,536,912





)





$





(6,992,931





)





$





(8,529,843





)









$





(10,769,405





)





$





1,017,208









$





(9,752,197





)









Net interest









(280,287





)









2,114













(278,173





)













64,293













3,168













67,461













Depreciation and amortization expense









1,363,453













3,358,684













4,722,137

















1,278,148













7,304,055













8,582,203













Income tax expense









62,142













212,642













274,784

















11,023,411













367,542













11,390,953













EBITDA









(391,604





)









(3,419,491





)









(3,811,095





)













1,596,447













8,691,973













10,288,420













Stock compensation expense









1,679,005













—













1,679,005

















1,737,682













—













1,737,682













Acquisition related expenses









478,710













—













478,710

















811,547













61,667













873,214













Net loss on disposition or impairment









14,642













10,439,967













10,454,609

















(20,894





)









2,653,498













2,632,604













Costs related to restatement filings









—













—













—

















380,221













—













380,221













Restructuring Costs









607,231













495,097













1,102,328

















—













72,880













72,880













Litigation expenses









—













1,481,000













1,481,000

















—













—













—













Other income related to the ERC









—













—













—

















—













(3,779,304





)









(3,779,304





)









Adjusted EBITDA





$





2,387,984









$





8,996,573









$





11,384,557













$





4,505,003









$





7,700,714









$





12,205,717



















































































































Three Months Ended December 31,

















2024

















2023





















from





Continuing





Operations









from





Discontinued





Operations









Consolidated





Operations













from





Continuing





Operations









from





Discontinued





Operations









Consolidated





Operations













Non-GAAP Financial Data:







































(Loss) Income





$





986,413









$





(3,701,698





)





$





(2,715,285





)









$





(10,178,611





)





$





(862,988





)





$





(11,041,599





)









Net interest









(79,729





)









429













(79,300





)













(4,140





)









695













(3,445





)









Depreciation and amortization expense









345,530













209,655













555,185

















329,919













1,358,756













1,688,675













Income tax expense









37,000













(182,050





)









(145,050





)













11,177,392













(279,725





)









10,897,667













EBITDA









1,289,214













(3,673,664





)









(2,384,450





)













1,324,560













216,738













1,541,298













Stock compensation expense









203,295













—













203,295

















528,386













—













528,386













Net loss on disposition or impairment









10,124













4,841,844













4,851,968

















(22,694





)









1,540,561













1,517,867













Costs related to restatement filings









—













—













—

















380,221













—













380,221













Restructuring Costs









579,231













68,640













647,871

















—













72,880













72,880













Adjusted EBITDA





$





2,081,864









$





1,236,820









$





3,318,684













$





2,210,473









$





1,830,179









$





4,040,652











