The Joint Corp. to Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results on May 8

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) a national operator, manager, and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Thursday, May 8, 2025, after the market close.





President and CEO Sanjiv Razdan and CFO Jake Singleton will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT that day to discuss the results.





Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing (833) 630-0823 or (412) 317-1831 and ask to be joined into the ‘The Joint’ call approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time.





The live webcast of the call with accompanying slide presentation can be accessed in the IR events section



https://ir.thejoint.com/events



and available for approximately one year. An audio archive can be accessed for one week by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering conference ID 9867193.







About The Joint Corp.







The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. Headquartered in Scottsdale and with over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to



Franchise Times'



annual "Top 400" and "Fast & Serious" list of 40 smartest growing brands.



Entrepreneur



named The Joint "No. 1 in Chiropractic Services," and is regularly ranked on the publication's "Franchise 500," the "Fastest-Growing Franchises," the "Best of the Best" lists, as well as its "Top Franchise for Veterans" and "Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners."



SUCCESS



named the company as one of the "Top 50 Franchises" in 2024.For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit



www.thejointfranchise.com



.







Business Structure







The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.







Media Contact:







Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp.,



margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com









Investor Contact:







Kirsten Chapman, Alliance Advisors IR, 415-433-3777,



thejointinvestor@allianceadvisors.com





