Joint Corp. price target lowered to $15 from $16 at Roth MKM

Roth MKM lowered the firm’s price target on Joint Corp. (JYNT) to $15 from $16 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 results was a “mixed bag”, with refranchising transactions few – slowed by the recent CEO change – and with the franchise system performance coming in slightly below expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Joint’s comp growth was slightly weaker than expected at 4%, the firm added.
