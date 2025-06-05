The Joint Corp. Launches $5 Mln Stock Repurchase Program

(RTTNews) - The Joint Corp. (JYNT), has announced a $5 million stock repurchase program, authorized by its board of directors. The program is expected to begin in August 2025 and may continue through June 3, 2027, unless suspended or terminated earlier.

The company said the buyback reflects strong confidence in its long-term strategy, refranchising efforts, and cash flow generation.

CEO Sanjiv Razdan emphasized that the stock may be undervalued relative to its growth potential and franchise model.

Repurchases may be made via open market transactions, private deals, or other methods, and will be guided by market conditions and legal requirements.

There is no obligation to repurchase any specific number of shares.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, The Joint operates over 950 chiropractic clinics nationwide and logs more than 14 million patient visits annually. The company continues to be recognized for franchise excellence and innovation in retail healthcare delivery.

Currently, JYNT is trading at $13.24, up by 19.17 percent on the Nasdaq.

