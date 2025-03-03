The Joint Corp. to Attend 37th Annual Roth Conference for Investor Meetings

The Joint Corp. will attend the Roth Conference, hosting investor meetings on March 17-18.

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the largest provider of chiropractic care in the U.S. through The Joint Chiropractic network, announced that its management will attend the 37th Annual Roth Conference from March 16th to 18th in Dana Point, CA. CEO Sanjiv Razdan and CFO Jake Singleton will conduct one-on-one meetings on March 17th and 18th for interested investors. The Joint Chiropractic aims to make chiropractic care accessible and affordable without the need for insurance, boasting over 950 locations and more than 14 million patient visits annually. The company has received numerous accolades from publications like Franchise Times and Entrepreneur for its innovative retail healthcare model and franchise opportunities. For more details, interested parties can visit their website or contact their investor relations.

Potential Positives

The Joint Corp. is attending the 37th Annual Roth Conference, emphasizing its commitment to engage with investors and the market.

The company continues to demonstrate leadership in the chiropractic industry, being named to multiple prestigious lists such as Franchise Times’ “Top 400” and “Fast & Serious” list.

The Joint Chiropractic operates over 950 locations nationwide, indicating strong market presence and growth potential.

Management, including the CEO and CFO, is actively participating in one-on-one meetings with investors, strengthening investor relations.

Potential Negatives

The press release lacks any specific financial updates or performance metrics, which may raise concerns among investors regarding the company's current status and future outlook.

There is no mention of recent challenges or competitive pressures the company may be facing in the chiropractic market, leaving a gap in transparency about potential risks.

The absence of information about new initiatives or expansion plans may suggest stagnation in growth, which could be viewed negatively by stakeholders.

FAQ

When is The Joint Corp. attending the Roth Conference?

The Joint Corp. will attend the 37th Annual Roth Conference from March 16th-18th, 2025.

Where is the Roth Conference being held?

The conference is being held at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, California.

Who from The Joint Corp. will be attending the conference?

President and CEO Sanjiv Razdan and CFO Jake Singleton will attend and host one-on-one meetings.

How can investors contact The Joint Corp. for inquiries?

Interested investors can contact their ROTH representative or Kirsten Chapman at thejointinvestor@allianceadvisors.com.

What is The Joint Corp.'s business model?

The Joint Corp. operates a retail healthcare business model providing convenient chiropractic care without the need for insurance.

$JYNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 34 institutional investors add shares of $JYNT stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through



The Joint Chiropractic





®



network, announced that management is scheduled to attend the 37



th



Annual Roth Conference on March 16



th



-18



th



. The conference is being held at The Laguna Cliffs Marriott in Dana Point, CA.





President and Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Razdan and Chief Financial Officer Jake Singleton will host one-on-one meetings on March 17



th



and 18



th



. Interested investors should contact their ROTH representative or Kirsten Chapman of Alliance Advisors IR at



thejointinvestor@allianceadvisors.com



.







About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)







The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation’s largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to



Franchise Times’



annual “Top 400” and “Fast & Serious” list of 40 smartest growing brands.



Entrepreneur



named The Joint “No. 1 in Chiropractic Services,” and is regularly ranked on the publication’s “Franchise 500,” the “Fastest-Growing Franchises,” the “Best of the Best” lists, as well as its “Top Franchise for Veterans” and “Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners.”



SUCCESS



named the company as one of the “Top 50 Franchises” in 2024. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit



www.thejointfranchise.com



.







Business Structure







The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.







Media Contact:







Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp.,



margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com









Investor Contact:







Kirsten Chapman, Alliance Advisors IR, 415-433-3777,



thejointinvestor@allianceadvisors.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.