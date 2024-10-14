The Joint Corp. Appoints Sanjiv Razdan As President And CEO

(RTTNews) - The Joint Corp. (JYNT) said it welcomed Sanjiv Razdan as its President and Chief Executive Officer effective today. Razdan will also serve as a member of the company's Board of Directors and, as Chief Executive Officer, will report to the Board.

The company also announced the resignation of Peter Holt from his positions as President, Chief Executive Office, and director of the Company.

Razdan has extensive experience with highly successful and innovative franchise organizations, both domestically and internationally, including YUM! Brands, Dine Brands, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, and Sweetgreen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.