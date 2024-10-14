News & Insights

Markets
JYNT

The Joint Corp. Appoints Sanjiv Razdan As President And CEO

October 14, 2024 — 05:59 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The Joint Corp. (JYNT) said it welcomed Sanjiv Razdan as its President and Chief Executive Officer effective today. Razdan will also serve as a member of the company's Board of Directors and, as Chief Executive Officer, will report to the Board.

The company also announced the resignation of Peter Holt from his positions as President, Chief Executive Office, and director of the Company.

Razdan has extensive experience with highly successful and innovative franchise organizations, both domestically and internationally, including YUM! Brands, Dine Brands, The Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf, and Sweetgreen.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JYNT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.