The Joint Corp. Appoints Craig Sherwood as Senior Vice President of Development to Drive Franchise Growth

The Joint Corp. appoints Craig Sherwood as Senior Vice President of Development to lead franchise growth initiatives.

The Joint Corp., the largest provider of chiropractic care in the U.S. through The Joint Chiropractic network, has announced the appointment of Craig Sherwood as Senior Vice President of Development. Reporting to President and CEO Sanjiv Razdan, Sherwood brings over 25 years of franchise development experience from notable brands such as Gold’s Gym and Wingstop. He will oversee franchise license sales, new clinic development, and enterprise account expansion. Sherwood expressed enthusiasm about joining The Joint, emphasizing the company’s mission to enhance access to quality healthcare and its potential for growth. The Joint Chiropractic continues to thrive, having revolutionized chiropractic care since 2010 and boasting over 950 locations nationwide.

Potential Positives

Appointment of Craig Sherwood as Senior Vice President of Development signals strong leadership and potential for strategic growth in franchise development.

Sherwood's extensive experience in franchise development across health and wellness sectors indicates a promising direction for expanding The Joint's clinic network.

The company is entering a new phase of development and growth, positioning itself for scalable expansion and improved operational efficiency within its franchise model.

The Joint's recognition in various industry lists underscores its prominence and credibility in the chiropractic sector, potentially attracting more franchise partners and customers.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not provide any information on how the appointment of Craig Sherwood will directly impact the company’s performance, which could raise concerns about the effectiveness of leadership changes.

There is no disclosure of financial metrics or performance indicators that could show the potential risks associated with the new phase of development and growth mentioned by Sherwood.

The press release lacks specific details on challenges or objectives ahead for the company, which may lead to uncertainties about its future direction and strategy.

FAQ

What is The Joint Corp.?

The Joint Corp. is the largest provider of chiropractic care in the nation, operating through The Joint Chiropractic network.

Who is Craig Sherwood?

Craig Sherwood is the new Senior Vice President of Development at The Joint Corp., with over 25 years of franchise development experience.

What are Sherwood's responsibilities at The Joint?

He will lead franchise license sales, new clinic development, and build out enterprise accounts business for The Joint.

What sets The Joint Chiropractic apart?

The Joint Chiropractic revolutionized access to chiropractic care with a retail healthcare model that is affordable and doesn't require insurance.

How can I learn about franchise opportunities with The Joint?

For franchise opportunities, visit The Joint's franchise website at www.thejointfranchise.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through



The Joint Chiropractic





®



network, welcomes Craig Sherwood as the company’s new Senior Vice President of Development. He will report to President and CEO Sanjiv Razdan.





“Craig is a highly accomplished franchise development leader with over 25 years of experience driving strategic growth for brands in the health and wellness and quick-service restaurant industries, including Lumin Fitness, Wingstop, Little Caesars, Gold’s Gym, and Sonic,” said Razdan. “An exceptionally skilled business leader, attorney, and former Army officer with extensive executive leadership experience in global franchise development, his expertise spans the full development lifecycle, including franchise recruitment, market planning, real estate strategy, site selection, and design and construction. Known for his collaborative leadership style, Craig values input from franchisees and internal teams to drive long-term brand alignment as well as revenue, EBITDA, and unit growth.”





Sherwood will be responsible for leading franchise license sales and new clinic development as well as building out the company’s enterprise accounts business.





Sherwood said, “Few opportunities in a career are as meaningful as joining a brand with a mission to improve lives. The Joint is redefining access to quality healthcare, and there is no greater purpose than helping people feel and live better every day. The Joint is entering a new phase of development and growth. I am excited to join at this pivotal time and eager to leverage my expertise to help drive scalable expansion and operational efficiency within our high-growth franchise model.”







About Craig Sherwood







Craig Sherwood brings over 25 years of executive leadership experience in global franchise development in both the fitness and QSR industries. Most recently, he served as the Chief Development Officer at Lumin Fitness, an AI powered fitness start-up. Sherwood also served as the Chief Development Officer at Gold’s Gym International , where he revitalized global franchising and drove record breaking expansion. His career also includes leadership roles at Wingstop, Little Caesars, Sonic Corp., and Yum! Brands. Sherwood earned his B.A. in Government at St. Lawrence University and his J.D. at William Mitchell College of Law.







About The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT)







The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation’s largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to



Franchise Times’



annual “Top 400” and “Fast & Serious” list of 40 smartest growing brands.



Entrepreneur



named The Joint “No. 1 in Chiropractic Services,” and is regularly ranked on the publication’s “Franchise 500,” the “Fastest-Growing Franchises,” the “Best of the Best” lists, as well as its “Top Franchise for Veterans” and “Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners.”



SUCCESS



named the company as one of the “Top 50 Franchises” in 2024. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit



www.thejointfranchise.com



.







Business Structure







The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Washington, and West Virginia, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.







Media Contact:







Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp.,



margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com









Investor Contact:







Kirsten Chapman, Alliance Advisors IR, 415-433-3777,



thejointinvestor@allianceadvisors.com







A photo accompanying this announcement is available at



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23a01aed-7496-4cf4-bc5b-c9e78748e3e1





