The Joint Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2024 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

The Joint Corp. announces Q4 2024 financial results release and conference call scheduled for March 13, 2025.

The Joint Corp. announced it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025, after the market closes. Following the release, President and CEO Sanjiv Razdan and CFO Jake Singleton will conduct a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST to discuss the results, which can be accessed by dialing designated phone numbers or via live webcast. Known for revolutionizing access to chiropractic care since 2010, The Joint now operates over 950 clinics nationwide, providing affordable, insurance-free chiropractic services and consistently ranks among the top franchises in the industry. For more details, visit their official website.

Potential Positives

The Joint Corp. is set to report its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results, a key indicator of the company’s performance and growth trajectory.

Leadership will be directly involved in discussing results via a conference call, demonstrating transparency and commitment to shareholder engagement.

The company is recognized as the nation's largest operator, manager, and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, underscoring its market leadership and competitive advantage.

The Joint Chiropractic consistently earns accolades from reputable sources like Entrepreneur and Franchise Times, reinforcing its strong brand reputation and growth potential in the franchise sector.

Potential Negatives

Company is delaying the release of its financial results, which may indicate potential issues with financial performance or transparency.

With increasing competition in the chiropractic industry, the emphasis on their achievements might mask potential vulnerabilities in market position.

The lack of detailed financial metrics in the press release leaves stakeholders needing more information to assess the company's current financial health.

FAQ

When will The Joint Corp. report its financial results?

The Joint Corp. will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025.

Who will participate in the conference call?

President and CEO Sanjiv Razdan and CFO Jake Singleton will hold the conference call to discuss the results.

How can I access the conference call?

Participants can access the conference call by dialing (833) 630-0823 or (412) 317-1831 prior to the start time.

Where can I find the live webcast of the call?

The live webcast and accompanying slide presentation can be accessed in the IR events section on The Joint Corp.'s website.

What recognition has The Joint Corp. received in the franchising industry?

The Joint Corp. has been named “No. 1 in Chiropractic Services” and features on several prominent franchise lists.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) a national operator, manager, and franchisor of chiropractic clinics, announced it will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial results on Thursday, March 13, 2025, after the market close.





President and CEO Sanjiv Razdan and CFO Jake Singleton will hold a conference call at 5:00 p.m. EST that day to discuss the results.





Shareholders and interested participants may listen to a live broadcast of the conference call by dialing (833) 630-0823 or (412) 317-1831 and ask to be joined into the ‘The Joint’ call approximately 15 minutes prior to the start time.





The live webcast of the call with accompanying slide presentation can be accessed in the IR events section



https://ir.thejoint.com/events



and available for approximately one year. An audio archive can be accessed for one week by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and entering conference ID 6931921.







About The Joint Corp.







The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT) revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation’s largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With over 950 locations nationwide and more than 14 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. The brand is consistently named to



Franchise Times’



annual “Top 400” and “Fast & Serious” list of 40 smartest growing brands.



Entrepreneur



named The Joint “No. 1 in Chiropractic Services,” and is regularly ranked on the publication’s “Franchise 500,” the “Fastest-Growing Franchises,” the “Best of the Best” lists, as well as its “Top Franchise for Veterans” and “Top Brands for Multi-Unit Owners.”



SUCCESS



named the company as one of the “Top 50 Franchises” in 2024. The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit



www.thejoint.com



. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit



www.thejointfranchise.com



.







Business Structure







The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.







Media Contact:







Margie Wojciechowski, The Joint Corp.,



margie.wojciechowski@thejoint.com









Investor Contact:







Kirsten Chapman, Alliance Advisors IR, 415-433-3777,



thejointinvestor@allianceadvisors.com





