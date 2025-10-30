Joinn Laboratories(China)Co. (SEHK:6127) Price Target Decreased by 14.81% to 14.52

The average one-year price target for Joinn Laboratories(China)Co. (SEHK:6127) has been revised to HK$14.52 / share. This is a decrease of 14.81% from the prior estimate of HK$17.05 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$6.87 to a high of HK$22.40 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.56% from the latest reported closing price of HK$19.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Joinn Laboratories(China)Co.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 6127 is 0.01%, an increase of 43.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.74% to 4,238K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,462K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,588K shares , representing a decrease of 8.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6127 by 105.36% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,348K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 418K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing an increase of 83.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 6127 by 1,205.34% over the last quarter.

VEU - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares holds 224K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHE - Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 148K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

