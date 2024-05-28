JOINN Laboratories Schedules 2024 Annual Meeting

JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6127) has released an update.

JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on June 20, 2024, with key agendas including the approval of annual reports, profit distribution plans, and amendments to company policies. Shareholders are entitled to attend, vote, and appoint proxies for the meeting, with specific dates provided for share transfer registrations related to voting and profit distribution entitlements.

