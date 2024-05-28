News & Insights

Stocks

JOINN Laboratories Schedules 2024 Annual Meeting

May 28, 2024 — 08:17 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:6127) has released an update.

JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on June 20, 2024, with key agendas including the approval of annual reports, profit distribution plans, and amendments to company policies. Shareholders are entitled to attend, vote, and appoint proxies for the meeting, with specific dates provided for share transfer registrations related to voting and profit distribution entitlements.

For further insights into HK:6127 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.