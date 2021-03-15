Join the Swarm: Invest in the Power of Collective Conviction

By Jamie Wise, Founder & CEO of BUZZ Holdings ULC

What people are saying about stocks matters more than ever before—and they are saying a lot more than ever before. Today’s individual investors collaborate, discuss, share insights, express opinions and debate the merits of investment opportunities across a range of online platforms. Tapping into the sentiment from these communities can identify trends that potentially impact stock performance.

In this white paper, we will explore:

Sentiment and the power of collective conviction.

How the emergence of investment-specific online platforms changed the game for individual investors.

Measuring, tracking and understanding the impact of sentiment.

Incorporating sentiment insights into a portfolio.

