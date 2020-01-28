Johnson's choice: Britain faces policy test over Huawei 5G role

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will decide if China's Huawei should have a role in Britain's future 5G mobile network on Tuesday, a choice that risks damaging relations with the United States or China on the eve of Brexit.
