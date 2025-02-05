JOHNSONNTROLS INTL Earnings Results: $JCI Reports Quarterly Earnings

JOHNSONNTROLS INTL ($JCI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.64 per share, beating estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company also reported revenue of $5,426,000,000, beating estimates of $5,340,563,264 by $85,436,736.

JOHNSONNTROLS INTL Insider Trading Activity

JOHNSONNTROLS INTL insiders have traded $JCI stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JCI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GEORGE OLIVER (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 1,055,108 shares for an estimated $86,075,793 .

. JOHN DONOFRIO (Exec VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 130,770 shares for an estimated $10,611,817 .

. MARLON SULLIVAN (EVP and CHRO) sold 7,230 shares for an estimated $602,605

NATHAN D MANNING (VP, President BSNA) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,588 shares for an estimated $424,748 .

. MARC VANDIEPENBEECK (EVP and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 1,674 shares for an estimated $128,710.

JOHNSONNTROLS INTL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 527 institutional investors add shares of JOHNSONNTROLS INTL stock to their portfolio, and 476 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

