Johnson Service Sees Shift in BlackRock’s Stake

December 04, 2024 — 10:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Johnson Service (GB:JSG) has released an update.

Johnson Service Group PLC recently experienced a change in its shareholder structure, as BlackRock, Inc. reported reducing its voting rights in the company to 4.92% from a previous 5.46%. This shift reflects a minor decrease in BlackRock’s stake in Johnson Service, possibly influencing market perceptions and investor strategies.

