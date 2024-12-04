Johnson Service Sees Shift in BlackRock’s Stake

Johnson Service (GB:JSG) has released an update.

Johnson Service Group PLC recently experienced a change in its shareholder structure, as BlackRock, Inc. reported reducing its voting rights in the company to 4.92% from a previous 5.46%. This shift reflects a minor decrease in BlackRock’s stake in Johnson Service, possibly influencing market perceptions and investor strategies.

