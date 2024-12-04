Johnson Service Sees Shift in BlackRock’s Stake

Johnson Service (GB:JSG) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Johnson Service Group PLC recently experienced a change in its shareholder structure, as BlackRock, Inc. reported reducing its voting rights in the company to 4.92% from a previous 5.46%. This shift reflects a minor decrease in BlackRock’s stake in Johnson Service, possibly influencing market perceptions and investor strategies.
For further insights into GB:JSG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Can MicroStrategy Stock Reach Around $1,000? Here’s What This Investor Expects
- Bank of America Chimes in on Intel Stock, Warning of a Bumpy Road Ahead
- ‘Don’t Jump on the Bandwagon,’ Says J.P. Morgan About Super Micro Computer Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.